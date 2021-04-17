Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.16%.
Navios Maritime Acquisition stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.
About Navios Maritime Acquisition
