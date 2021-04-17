Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers. The firm charter its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

