Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEBC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

