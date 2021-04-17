Needham & Company LLC Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $54.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FORM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

