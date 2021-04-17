Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 180,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 366,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTTHF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Neo Lithium from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

