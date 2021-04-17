Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 180,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 366,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTTHF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Neo Lithium from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

About Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit