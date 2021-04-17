Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Issue $3.07 Dividend

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 3.0658 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $103.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.