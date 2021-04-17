Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $587.45.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $546.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.00. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $171,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

