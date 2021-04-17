Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Up to $92.97

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.97, but opened at $96.00. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $93.96, with a volume of 35 shares.
Several brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.
The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46.
In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,749,320.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBIX)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.