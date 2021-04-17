Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Up to $92.97

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.97, but opened at $96.00. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $93.96, with a volume of 35 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,749,320.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

