Neutrino USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.59 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $245.35 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00067805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00291795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.20 or 0.00732363 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,541.95 or 0.99451393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.87 or 0.00828796 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 246,546,775 coins and its circulating supply is 246,546,224 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

