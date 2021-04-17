New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NBA stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. New Beginnings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $407,000.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

