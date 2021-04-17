Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the March 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 308.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nexans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Nexans stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. Nexans has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

