NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NXGPY stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

