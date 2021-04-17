Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Nihon Kohden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Nihon Kohden from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:NHNKY opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. Nihon Kohden has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of -0.63.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $476.94 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

