Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the March 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NHMAF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 5,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. Nihon M&A Center has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.