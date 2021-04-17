Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Update

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the March 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMAF opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. Nihon M&A Center has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.