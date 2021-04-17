NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in NIKE by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.