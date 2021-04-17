NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.67. 6,285,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,626. The stock has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

