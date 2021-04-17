Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

