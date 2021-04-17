Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 509,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,045,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.87% of Sage Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.