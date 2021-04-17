Norges Bank Invests $43.91 Million in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 622,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,396 shares of company stock worth $19,592,011. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

