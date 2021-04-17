Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,010,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,541,000. Norges Bank owned 0.39% of Ares Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ares Management by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 354,435 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $9,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,393,000 after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 169,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 483,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $55.89 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

