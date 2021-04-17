Norges Bank Takes $47 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 524,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.66 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

