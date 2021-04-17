Northern Trust Corp Acquires 82,860 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of TherapeuticsMD worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,622 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

