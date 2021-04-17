Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,368 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 350.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

