Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of Blue Bird worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blue Bird by 175.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $26.32 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.59 million, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

