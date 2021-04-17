Northern Trust Corp Has $2.71 Million Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Select Energy Services worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

