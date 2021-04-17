Northern Trust Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $8.12 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

