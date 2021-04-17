Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IDT were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IDT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDT by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

Shares of IDT stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $582.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock worth $142,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.