Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of CorePoint Lodging worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 85.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $556.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. Research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

