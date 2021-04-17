Northern Trust Corp Purchases 35,087 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE BCH opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

