Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,064 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 256,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 75,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSSI stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

