Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,390 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 15,931.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.03. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

