Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,170 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.43% of GP Strategies worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GP Strategies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GP Strategies by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. GP Strategies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $286.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $123.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.