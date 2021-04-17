Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CD. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $14.62 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

