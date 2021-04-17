Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $35.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.9% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,936 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31.

