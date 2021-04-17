Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

HUBB traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.63. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,482. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

