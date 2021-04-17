NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NASDAQ NWE opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.