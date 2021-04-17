NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit