Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

