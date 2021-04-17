NuBits Hits Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, NuBits has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $1,675.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

