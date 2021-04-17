NuCypher (NU) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $234.29 million and approximately $25.84 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,151,172,677 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

