NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post $385.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $385.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.29 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $392.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NS stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 359,407 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.