Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

