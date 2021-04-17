Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $62.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 330.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $575,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $67,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 114.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

