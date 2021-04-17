Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.95. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

