Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 952 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

