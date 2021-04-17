OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.15. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 770,636 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGC shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

