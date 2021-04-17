Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Update

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ODMUF remained flat at $$0.78 during midday trading on Friday. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.
Old Mutual Company Profile
