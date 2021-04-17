Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Update

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ODMUF remained flat at $$0.78 during midday trading on Friday. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

