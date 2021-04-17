Olyseum (OLY) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a total market cap of $33.64 million and $81,510.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00075948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.00297516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.00764653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,353.85 or 0.99784097 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.00851866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,013,688 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

