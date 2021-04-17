One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 65.4% in March

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 million, a PE ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

