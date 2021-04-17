OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price increased by Truist from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a market cap of $637.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

