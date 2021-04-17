Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Update

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.0 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Ontex Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

ONXXF stock remained flat at $$11.50 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

